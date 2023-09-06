Fort Wayne City Council Axes Term Limits Ordinance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne City Council on Tuesday voted to remove its 10-week-old ordinance on term limits. According to The Journal Gazette, City Council gave preliminary approval through a split decision to the removal of the ordinance that created term limits for its appointees to city boards and commissions. The move to rescind the new term limits followed Mayor Tom Henry’s veto of similar caps that council applied to his appointees in July.

Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, first proposed the various term limits, with a goal of creating more opportunities for people who have not participated in local government before to serve as appointees. On Tuesday, she told the co-sponsors of the proposal to rescind the term limits, Councilmen Jason Arp, and Tom Didier that this could be their legacy on City Council.