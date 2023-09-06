SACS Board Members Vote In Favor of Working With “Fair For All” Going Forward

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Southwest Allen County School board members met on Tuesday night to vote on a finalized agreement with the group called “Fair For All” to address racial issues within the district. SACS Board members tell our partners in news at 21Alive that they will start six group listening sessions hosted by “Fair For All” staff, beginning on October 11th and 12th.

Officials say that the sessions are for listening only… and not educational classes, and “fair for all” would oversee conversations to collect information. The agreement passed with a four-to-one vote. Board members voted in favor of working with the organization “Fair For All” back on August 15th, to address issues of racism in the district stemming from February’s blackface incident at Homestead High School.