Fort Wayne Coffee Crawl Returns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Coffee Crawl is happening this month, offering the perfect reason to support small businesses and socialize.

The event invites the community to visit locally-owned coffee shops for discounts, specialty drinks, limited-edition merch, prize opportunities and more.

With nearly ten participating locations, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Participating locations include:

Black Forest Cat Cafe (4716 Coldwater Road)

Crescendo Coffee and Cafe (258 West Main Street)

Crescendo Coffee and More (1806 Bluffton Road)

Davey’s Delicious Bagels (1006 Broadway)

Draft Taproom and Coffee (1833 North Wells Street)

Five Lakes Coffee (8939 Lima Road)

Good Bread For All (1016 Broadway)

Tazza Cafe (5991 Bluffton Road)

The Hive Coffee House (7120 Homestead Road)

The event will end on June 27. You can find more information here.