Fort Wayne Coffee Crawl Returns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Coffee Crawl is happening this month, offering the perfect reason to support small businesses and socialize.
The event invites the community to visit locally-owned coffee shops for discounts, specialty drinks, limited-edition merch, prize opportunities and more.
With nearly ten participating locations, there are plenty of options to choose from.
Participating locations include:
- Black Forest Cat Cafe (4716 Coldwater Road)
- Crescendo Coffee and Cafe (258 West Main Street)
- Crescendo Coffee and More (1806 Bluffton Road)
- Davey’s Delicious Bagels (1006 Broadway)
- Draft Taproom and Coffee (1833 North Wells Street)
- Five Lakes Coffee (8939 Lima Road)
- Good Bread For All (1016 Broadway)
- Tazza Cafe (5991 Bluffton Road)
- The Hive Coffee House (7120 Homestead Road)
The event will end on June 27. You can find more information here.