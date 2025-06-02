Man Injured After Exchanging Gunfire with Auburn Police

Auburn, IN (WOWO): Indiana State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in Auburn that left a man injured. It all began at about 6:30 last night when a 9-1-1 call came in of a man who allegedly aimed a gun at a resident of a home in the 300 block of West 11th Street.

He fled the scene but was confronted by Auburn Police Officers a short time later near the scene. The man reportedly exchanged gunfire with police leaving him injured. He was transported to the hospital – no police officers were injured.

The Auburn Police Department has placed the officers involved on administrative leave, per department policy as the investigation continues.