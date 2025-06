FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One man died after he was ejected from his vehicle in a crash over the weekend.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department responded to the I-469 scene Saturday evening where a man was found outside of his vehicle.

Responding officers and EMS attempted lifesaving measures, but the man, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reports say it was a single-vehicle crash. The deceased individual was the only person said to be in the vehicle.