June 13, 2024
Fort Wayne couple accused of trafficking teen boys arrested

by Derek Decker
Courtesy of Crime Stoppers Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne couple accused of trafficking teen boys was found in Mexico and both a man and woman face multiple charges.

The arrest stems from a report back in May of 2022 when a minor disclosed child sexual abuse by 41-year-old Stephanie Followell at a residence in the 4000 block of Oliver Street. 49-year-old Kirk Depoister was present during that incident.

Police returned to the same home in July that year and found Depoister had allegedly threatened a different minor with a baseball bat. A detective discovered the pair was trafficking that minor and “videotaping their criminal exploits.”

After police served a search warrant, Followell and Depoister eventually fled to Mexico.

On Wednesday, both were arrested and transported to the Gateway International Port of Entry, where they were turned over to U.S. Custom and Border Protection and Homeland Security.

The two face the following charges:

 

Kirk W. Depoister, 49 years old

Preliminary Charges: Count I: Promotion of Human Sexual Trafficking, a Level 4 Felony

                                       Count ll: Child Exploitation, a Level 5 Felony

 

Stephanie N. Followell, 41 years old

Preliminary Charges: Count I: Promotion of Human Sexual Trafficking, a Level 4 Felony

                                       Count ll: Possession Of Child Pornography, a Level 6 Felony

                                       Count III: Sexual Misconduct With A Minor, a Level 4 Felony

                                      Count IV: Incest

                                     Count V: Sexual Misconduct With A Minor, a Level 5 Felony

 

 

 

 

 

 

