ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The woman involved in a murder-suicide in New Haven earlier this month has been identified.

64-year-old Janet Bowman locked herself inside a bedroom on June 3 after fatally shooting Kirk Willinger.

The Allen County Coroner says Bowman committed suicide with a single gunshot before police arrived.

The relationship between the two has not yet been confirmed.

Read full coverage from the original story here.