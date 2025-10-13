Fort Wayne Death Investigation Underway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating a death near the Electric Works site.

Just after 7:30 last night, officers responded to reports of multiple people on the roof of an abandoned building in the 1600 block of Broadway.

While searching the area, they found a man with multiple injuries near the railroad tracks by Martin and Hendricks Street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The railroad remains closed as the investigation continues.

Anyone with info is urged to contact FWPD or use the P3 Tips app.