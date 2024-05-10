FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) – Charges have been filed against a Fort Wayne father who ran over his 1-year-old son last May.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report that 42-year-old Matthew Merritt is charged with felony neglect of a dependent, causing death while operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance and reckless homicide.

Altogether, the charges could cost Merritt more than 30 years in prison.

Merritt admitted to police he had consumed alcohol prior to the accident. A chemical test later showed Merritt tested positive for a number of other substances, including THC.