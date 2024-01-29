The Fulton County OSU Extension Saw A Big Turnout For Northwest Ohio Corn And Soybean Day At Sauder Village’s Founders Hall

ARCHBOLD, Ohio. (WOWO) — Nearly 300 producers were on hand to grow their knowledge about manure utilization, Asiatic garden beetle management, livestock foraging, and noxious weeds.

According to The Crescent News, OSU Extension field specialist, Glen Arnold, spoke about recent research on manure utilization.

Dr. Christina DiFonzo, informed partakers on the infestation of Asiatic garden beetle and how to manage it.

A presentation, “Battle for the Belt and Corn Research Updates,” was provided by Dr. Oster Ortez, corn and emerging crop production at OSU.

The main session wrapped up with the presentation, “Livestock Foraging and Noxious Weeds,” by Defiance County OSU Extension Educator Kyle Verhoff.

https://aginsects.osu.edu/sites/aginsects/files/imce/AGB%20AGINSECTS%202023.pdf