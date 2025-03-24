Fort Wayne Holds Remembrance Ceremony For Former Mayor Tom Henry

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Mayor Sharon Tucker’s office today announced the City of Fort Wayne will hold a remembrance ceremony on the one-year anniversary of the passing of Mayor Tom Henry.

The ceremony, open to city employees and Mayor Henry’s family, will be held from 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. on Friday, March 28 at Citizens Square in the lobby area on the first floor, 200 E. Berry St. Heartland Sings will perform a few songs beginning at 11:45 a.m. followed by short remarks from Mayor Tucker, a moment of silence at noon and then a poem will be read by Mayor Henry’s daughter, Elizabeth Henry-Guevara.

Mayor Tucker is requesting that flags in the city be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on March 28. In addition, residents of Fort Wayne are encouraged to observe a moment of silence at noon and local churches with bells are asked to ring the bells shortly after noon on Friday.

“Much of the positive momentum, investments, and success we’re experiencing as a community through downtown revitalization, enhanced neighborhoods, and economic development growth are a direct result of Mayor Henry’s leadership and vision,” said Mayor Tucker. “We continue to miss Mayor Henry greatly. The upcoming ceremony is a small way for us to demonstrate our gratitude and appreciation for his outstanding public service.”