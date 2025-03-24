Man Arrested On Murder Charges After Deadly Weekend Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — It was just before 9 Saturday Night when Fort Wayne Police located 53-year-old Michael Miles near Bowser and McKinnie in Southeast Fort Wayne.

It was there that he was arrested on a murder charge in the wake of an earlier shooting in the 400 block of West Wildwood that left a woman dead.

The motive in that shooting remains under investigation according to police who also say that Miles was arrested on outstanding felony warrants including charges of intimidation and illegal possession of a firearm.

He remains in the Allen County Jail.