February 21, 2025
Local News

Fort Wayne Home And Garden Show Happens Next Week

by David Scheie0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show opens this Thursday, February 27 at the Memorial Coliseum and will feature more than 650 exhibitors offering everything from home improvement products and services, plants, flowers, decor, and even gourmet food and everything to make it with.

Live demonstrations include the Gardening Stage and Garden Gallery and you’ll be entertained with the Otter Adventure and Dexter – the dog who walks like a human.

Tickets are 12 dollars for adults with discounts for seniors and kids.

Find more information at http://Home-dash-garden show dot com.

Related posts

IPFW Students Present Electric Car Design

Darrin Wright

Cooler Temperatures Could Bring Relief for Gas Prices

WOWO News

Lutheran Life Villages buys Fort Wayne memory care facility

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.