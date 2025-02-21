Fort Wayne Home And Garden Show Happens Next Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show opens this Thursday, February 27 at the Memorial Coliseum and will feature more than 650 exhibitors offering everything from home improvement products and services, plants, flowers, decor, and even gourmet food and everything to make it with.

Live demonstrations include the Gardening Stage and Garden Gallery and you’ll be entertained with the Otter Adventure and Dexter – the dog who walks like a human.

Tickets are 12 dollars for adults with discounts for seniors and kids.

Find more information at http://Home-dash-garden show dot com.