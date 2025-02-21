Lou Malnati’s Closing All 4 Locations Around Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Less than five years after introducing its Chicago-style pizza to central Indiana, Lou Malnati’s is closing all four of its local locations in Avon, Broad Ripple, Carmel, and Greenwood. March 3 will be the last day of business for these stores.

Mindy Kaplan, the vice president of communications, culture, and customer experience for Lou Malnati’s Pizzerias, explained that while Carmel is the only location meeting performance expectations, it’s not cost-effective to keep just one store in the market.

The two remaining Lou Malnati’s locations in northwestern Indiana, Crown Point and Schererville, will continue to operate. The first Lou Malnati’s opened in Carmel in October 2020, but the brand is now shifting its focus to other areas.