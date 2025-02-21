Temps Warming Up Soon

STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — Temperatures in Indiana are about to warm up.

“Saturday, we’re looking at highs in the mid-30s. By Sunday, highs will be in the low 40s. Then as we get into the early part of next week, we could start exceeding 50 degrees in central Indiana,” said Aaron Updike, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Updike believes it will be a while before the Hoosier state gets snow again.

“It looks like at least for the next 7 to 10 days we’re going to stay on the warm side of this system, so snow is not likely. The next best chance of seeing snow is probably early March,” said Updike.

You might see some high wind gusts Sunday and Monday that could reach around 20 mph.

“Other than that, it looks like a pretty quiet weather pattern. We might get some rain on Tuesday and possibly Wednesday, but it won’t be heavy in terms of total amounts,” said Updike.