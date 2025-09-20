Fort Wayne Hosts First Rock-Climbing Competition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne’s first-ever rock-climbing competition happened today, bringing in more than 150 climbers.

Local vendors, food trucks and music were there for participants and supporters.

Those of all ages and experience levels competed at Basecamp One, held at Summit City Climbing Co., with $10,000 in prizes and giveaways.

Summit City Climbing Co. celebrated their one-year anniversary of opening and worked to host the event as a way to say thank you to the community for their support.