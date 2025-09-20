OP-ED: The Buzz

Rebranding and redemption is not a new theme among our favorite household names but circling back into the media years later always turns heads. Sam Asghari is back in the headlines, this time for love, not drama. The model-actor, best known for his whirlwind marriage to Britney Spears (and their very public split), has made things official with real-estate pro Brooke Irvine. And get this: he’s not ruling out another walk down the aisle.

What’s refreshing is his vibe. Instead of rehashing the messy past, Asghari is all about growth, gratitude, and moving forward. It’s less “scandal sells” and more “healing is hot.” Turns out, redemption stories might be Hollywood’s new favorite plot twist.

Forget the trophies, at the 2025 Emmys, it was all about the lovebirds. From Leighton Meester and Adam Brody’s effortlessly cool couple style to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco turning PDA into performance art, romance stole the red carpet.

Sure, the gowns were glam and the suits were sharp, but the real prize went to relationships as content. In Hollywood, love isn’t just personal—it’s prime-time branding. Call it commodified, call it genuine, but one thing’s clear: audiences can’t get enough of a good love story, especially when it comes wrapped in couture.

Ariana Grande has officially announced her return to the stage with The Eternal Sunshine Tour, set to launch in summer 2026. The tour will begin in Oakland and conclude with a five-night run in London. This marks Grande’s first tour in six years, following her Sweetener World Tour in 2019. While the schedule includes major cities across the U.S. and Europe, some fans have noted the absence of stops in certain markets, such as San Antonio. Tickets are already generating significant buzz, with demand expected to be high given the long gap since her last live performances.

There is never a dull moment in Hollywood you can count on that! See you next week!