Fort Wayne HVAC Program Opens Soon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services will begin accepting applications for the City of Fort Wayne’s HVAC Program on Tuesday, August 15th. The program offers qualified residents a zero percent interest loan for the replacement and installation of new heating and air conditioning systems for their homes.

The loans will be secured by a mortgage and repayment will be required through monthly installments over a 10-year period. Qualified applicants must own their home, it must be their primary residence, and the home must be located within City of Fort Wayne limits. Applicants must also have a household income at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income.

A link to the application can be found here.