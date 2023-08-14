August 14, 2023
Local News

Fort Wayne HVAC Program Opens Soon

by Michael McIntyre0
(Photo Supplied / City of Fort Wayne)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  The City of Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services will begin accepting applications for the City of Fort Wayne’s HVAC Program on Tuesday, August 15th. The program offers qualified residents a zero percent interest loan for the replacement and installation of new heating and air conditioning systems for their homes.

The loans will be secured by a mortgage and repayment will be required through monthly installments over a 10-year period. Qualified applicants must own their home, it must be their primary residence, and the home must be located within City of Fort Wayne limits.  Applicants must also have a household income at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income.

A link to the application can be found here.

Related posts

Two search warrants in one Fort Wayne home, fifteen people arrested

Brooklyne Beatty

Reception for New Police Chief

WOWO News

Decatur RV companies hiring more than 100 this week

Caleb Hatch

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.