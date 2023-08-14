August 14, 2023
Summer-Time Fluctuating Gas Prices Continue

by Michael McIntyre0
"Gas Pump" by Mike Mozart, some rights reserved

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  Just like a yoyo, gas prices continue to go up and down across Indiana.  This time prices are down in Fort Wayne. According to GasBuddy, prices have fallen 13.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.66/gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $3.49/gallon Sunday, while the lowest price in the state was $3.29/gallon. The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82/gallon while the national average price of diesel has risen 12.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.270 per gallon.

