FWFD’s Assistant Chief Of Emergency Medical Services Sworn In

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Cody Brooks was sworn in today as the FWFD’s Assistant Chief of EMS, in a position appointed by Mayor Sharon Tucker.

Brooks formerly held the position of District Chief of EMS and has played a pivotal role in enhancing the FWFD’s capacity to save lives and serve the community.

In his new position, Assistant Chief Brooks will focus on advancing the strategic goals of the Fort Wayne Fire Department’s Division of EMS.

One of his initial priorities will be to identify the most qualified firefighter to fill the District Chief of EMS position.

“Cody is a talented leader and will bring a lot of energy and enthusiasm to his new role. This leadership appointment will make a positive difference in our ongoing efforts to serve the public to the best of our abilities. We’re fortunate to have an excellent fire department that’s committed to making a meaningful impact,” said Mayor Tucker.

“Chief Brooks has been tested and proven himself worthy of the rank of Assistant Chief. Under his leadership as a District Chief, Brooks has expanded our EMS training division, implemented the Mobile Simulation Lab, saved thousands of taxpayer dollars by improving our EMS inventory controls, and through improved training methods has increased our Department’s ability to save lives. The future is bright for the Fort Wayne Fire Department. I am excited to see how Chief Brooks will excel in this new leadership position,” said Fire Chief Eric Lahey.