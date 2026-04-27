Fort Wayne Lawmakers Oppose Proposed Allen County Quarry

FORT WAYNE Ind. (WOWO) – Two Fort Wayne lawmakers are publicly opposing a proposed limestone quarry project in Allen County, citing concerns raised by residents.

According to a joint statement from State Representative Phil GiaQuinta and State Representative Kyle Miller, both Democrats representing Fort Wayne, community members have expressed strong opposition to the development and concerns about its potential impact on surrounding neighborhoods.

The lawmakers said the proposal raises questions about air quality, groundwater protection, and wetland preservation. They also pointed to the project’s proximity to schools, a major health campus, and residential areas as key concerns.

While noting support for economic development that creates jobs, the statement emphasized that new projects must be compatible with existing communities.

The lawmakers are encouraging residents to attend a public hearing scheduled for May 26 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum to share their views on the proposal.