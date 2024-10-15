Fort Wayne leaders celebrate new housing styles in showcase

FORT WAYNE, Ind.– Fort Wayne leaders led a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of construction for the Innovative Housing Showcase on Tuesday.

The City of Fort Wayne partnered with Royal Developments, a locally-owned housing developer, to undertake the unique project which aimed to revolutionize traditional housing approaches by integrating innovative designs, sustainable materials, and efficient construction methods.

The primary goal of the showcase was to explore the feasibility of these new construction types while navigating zoning regulations and building permit processes.

Construction types include:

Houm: Digital fabrication and industrial-scale production for efficient housing construction.

Digital fabrication and industrial-scale production for efficient housing construction. Three Squared: Steel shipping containers are used as the main structural elements of housing construction.

Steel shipping containers are used as the main structural elements of housing construction. New Energy Homes: Utilizing a post-frame building technique for better insulation and energy efficiency.

Utilizing a post-frame building technique for better insulation and energy efficiency. Volumod: Prefabricated modules assembled on-site for customizable and cost-effective housing units.

At no cost, the public can walk through all four homes; each unit will provide a short informative video describing its unique features and construction type.

Public Tour Dates:

Friday, October 18 | 2 PM – 7 PM

Saturday, October 19 | 12 PM – 5 PM

Location:

904 E. Berry St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802

For more information, visit https://engage.cityoffortwayne.org/innovativehousing.