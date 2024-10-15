Dayton man found driving stolen vehicle in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – A Dayton man is behind bars after driving a stolen car through Mercer County.

Just after 7 p.m. Saturday, a Mercer County deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near US 127 and State Route 274 in Marion Township. The vehicle was being driven by 21-year-old William McSwain.

Through the traffic investigation, it was discovered that the 2009 white Acura sedan McSwain was driving was an unreported stolen vehicle from the Dayton area. The Morrow Police Department was called to assist and officers were able to contact the vehicle owner, confirming the vehicle was in fact stolen.

The deputy determined McSwain also appeared to be driving impaired and was driving under suspension. He was subsequently arrested for misdemeanor OVI, DUS, and felony receiving stolen property. The vehicle was towed from the scene and McSwain was transported to the Mercer County Jail.

McSwain is being held on a $10,000 bond for the misdemeanor charges and is being held on no bond for the felony receiving stolen property charge. He has a preliminary hearing set for Friday.