Fort Wayne leaf collection begins Nov. 2

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The City of Fort Wayne’s annual leaf collection program will begin Nov. 2 and continue through Dec. 19, with crews scheduled to work across more than 400 neighborhoods.

The Street Department says weather conditions and leaf volumes could cause schedule changes. Daily updates will be posted by 3 p.m. at cityoffortwayne.org/leaves, including which neighborhoods crews plan to visit the following day. Residents can also call 260-427-2603 for recorded updates.

The collection schedule is divided into three areas:

North neighborhoods: Nov. 2-7 and Nov. 30-Dec. 5

Nov. 2-7 and Nov. 30-Dec. 5 Central neighborhoods: Nov. 9-14 and Dec. 7-12

Nov. 9-14 and Dec. 7-12 South neighborhoods: Nov. 16-21 and Dec. 14-19

Crews will collect leaves on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, but will not operate Nov. 26-27 for Thanksgiving. Nov. 23-25 is reserved for catching up on weather-related delays.

Residents should rake leaves into the park strip or curb area in front of their homes by 7 a.m. Monday of their collection week. Leaves should not be placed in the street, in or over storm drains, or in trash and recycling carts. Burning leaves is prohibited under city code and can result in a fine.

The city also offers a biodegradable bag collection option for residents who want more flexibility. Residents must place the bags at the curb before calling 311 to schedule pickup. Bagged leaf collection will continue through the end of 2026, weather permitting.

The Street Department plans to announce two additional weeks of bagged leaf collection in March 2027.

Last year, crews collected 17,110 bags of leaves and hauled 4,399 truckloads.