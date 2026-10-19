Red Cross receives $500,000 donation for Fort Wayne blood lab expansion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The American Red Cross has received a $500,000 donation from the William J. and Bonnie L. Hefner Foundation to support the expansion of its Immunohematology Reference Laboratory in Fort Wayne.

The donation will help fund renovations and additional space at the specialized laboratory, which identifies compatible blood for patients with rare blood types and those facing medical emergencies.

The Fort Wayne facility is one of 45 Red Cross Immunohematology Reference Laboratory locations nationwide. It provides patient care services to 43 hospitals across Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky and supports Indiana University Health’s sickle cell exchange program.

According to the Red Cross, the Fort Wayne center collected more than 16,000 blood products from nearly 3,000 donors last year. Those donations were distributed to 82 local hospitals and cancer treatment centers in Indiana.

The expansion is intended to address growing demand for blood products and laboratory services. Planned improvements include additional workspace for staff, more efficient workflows throughout the lab and blood center, and safety upgrades.

The Red Cross says a diverse donor base is important to helping patients receive compatible blood, particularly those who require specialized matches for conditions such as sickle cell disease.

Construction is underway, with the project expected to be completed in 2027.