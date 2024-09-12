September 12, 2024
Fort Wayne man arrested in connection to August shooting

by David Scheie0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man has been arrested in connection with a fatal August shooting.

26-year-old Desmond Carswell is accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Parker Billman at the Cap n. Cork on E. Lewis Street on Aug. 27, according to the FWPD.

As reported by our partners in news at 21ALIVE, the FWPD Homicide Unit was assisted in the investigation by the Gang and Violent Crime Unit, the Vice and Narcotics Division, the Aerial Support Unit, the Indiana State Police, the Allen County Prosecutors Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Carswell faces a preliminary charge of murder and has been booked into the Allen County Jail.

