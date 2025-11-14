Fort Wayne Man Charged After Girlfriend’s Fatal Fentanyl Overdose

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Fort Wayne man is now charged with a felony after investigators say he provided the fentanyl that killed his girlfriend over the summer.

Jeremy Duvall, 45, is facing one count of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death in connection with the June 27 death of 22-year-old Keana Swafford — a charge that carries a potential 40-year prison sentence.

According to court records obtained by 21Alive’s 21Investigates, Duvall called police to report that Swafford was unconscious and may have overdosed. But when officers arrived at the home on the city’s southeast side, Duvall had already left. His uncle, who was still there, told police he believed Duvall fled because he had an active warrant.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but Swafford died at the scene.

Police say they later heard from a concerned citizen who reported that Duvall was “very distraught” and had admitted that Swafford died after using fentanyl he provided. Detectives arrested Duvall about a month later, allowing them to question him about the case.

According to investigators, Duvall told officers he saw Swafford smoking fentanyl the day she died. He claimed he woke up hours later to find her face down on the floor. On the way to jail, he allegedly said, “It is kinda like my fault.”

A search warrant for Duvall’s phone revealed messages describing the moments leading up to Swafford’s death, including his hesitation to call for help because of his outstanding warrant. In those messages, police say Duvall appeared remorseful and admitted giving her the fentanyl. Other communications led detectives to believe he was actively dealing drugs at the time.

Duvall has been held in the Allen County Jail since July on an unrelated narcotic possession charge. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday on the new felony charge.