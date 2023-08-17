August 17, 2023
Local News

Fort Wayne man dies in Wisconsin after accidental fall

by Ian Randall0

MADISON, Wis. (WOWO) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that a Fort Wayne died from a nearly 50-foot fall while hiking in Wisconsin Tuesday.

The Sauk County Coroner identified the deceased man as 42-year-old Jason Gillum. An investigation involving the Wisconsin DNR and the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office determined the death was accidental.

Gillum became separated from another hiker in the Devil’s Lake State Park Tuesday afternoon. The other hiker filed a missing person report. Another group of hikers came upon the fall just before 5 p.m. that same day.

Related posts

Transgender inmate sues Indiana for hormone therapy

AP News

Window For Free Debris Disposal in Fort Wayne Closing

Tom Franklin

BREAKING: Possible Chemical Fire at Warsaw Chemical – Evacuations Taking Place

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.