Fort Wayne man dies in Wisconsin after accidental fall

MADISON, Wis. (WOWO) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that a Fort Wayne died from a nearly 50-foot fall while hiking in Wisconsin Tuesday.

The Sauk County Coroner identified the deceased man as 42-year-old Jason Gillum. An investigation involving the Wisconsin DNR and the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office determined the death was accidental.

Gillum became separated from another hiker in the Devil’s Lake State Park Tuesday afternoon. The other hiker filed a missing person report. Another group of hikers came upon the fall just before 5 p.m. that same day.