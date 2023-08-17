Brad Chambers files paperwork to establish campaign committee for governor

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – Former Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers filed paperwork Wednesday to establish a campaign committee for Indiana governor.

It’s the first step for Chambers in the process of running for governor. He served as secretary of commerce for two years as part of Governor Holcomb’s cabinet. Holcomb is unable to run again in 2024 due to term limits.

Chambers also has nearly 40 years of experience in real estate and has previously served as chairman of the Indiana State Fair Commission and on multiple boards in Indianapolis.

He received his bachelor’s degree in finance from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.