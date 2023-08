FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – After a three-day jury trial, 38-year-old Steven Atkins from Fort Wayne was found guilty for the murder of 20-year-old Kiera Zepke.

Her death was the result of a shooting on Lillie Street, near Indiana Tech, on May 9. Atkins was arrested the next day.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that on Thursday he was found guilty of murder, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and a firearms enhancement.

His sentencing is scheduled for October 6.