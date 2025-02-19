February 19, 2025
Fort Wayne Man Faces Charges After Infant Found With Injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Officers with the FWPD were summoned after numerous injuries were present on a 2-month-old, earlier this month.

The child was ultimately transported to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

The infant was then transported to Riley Children’s Hospital after it was discovered that the infant had numerous injuries including subdural hematoma(s).

Detective John Chambers, an investigator with the FWPD Crimes Against Persons Section (CAPS), was assigned to the case as the Lead Detective.

During his investigation, he learned that the father of the child, 20-year-old Terry Murray, was involved in causing the injuries.

Murray was arrested today on Preliminary Charges of Neglect Of A Dependent Causing Serious Bodily Injury, a Level 3 Felony, and Battery To A Minor Causing Serious Bodily Injury, a Level 3 Felony.

 

