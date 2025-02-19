Resolution To Encourage Healthier Indiana Passes Senate

STATEHOUSE (WOWO) — A Senate Concurrent Resolution authored by State Sen. Tyler Johnson (R-Leo) unanimously passed the Senate today that supports behaviors, policies and practices for a healthier Indiana.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 22 aims to address the root causes of poor public health. The resolution asks legislators to support policies that encourage communities to emphasize proper nutrition, exercise and lifestyle medicine. SCR 22 also encourages policies that increase access to healthy and more affordable food, integrate health and wellness curricula in K-12 Indiana schools and require food served in schools and state facilities to meet high nutritional standards.

“During my time as a physician, I have seen firsthand the impact a healthy lifestyle has on Hoosiers’ quality of life,” Johnson said. “A healthy community is an empowered community, and I am dedicated to getting Hoosiers the support they need to lead healthy lives. It is wonderful to see my colleagues in the Senate support this vision for a healthier Indiana, and I hope to see the same support from the House.”

The resolution now moves to the House of Representatives for further consideration.

As the 2025 session continues, Johnson encourages residents of Senate District 14 to contact him with any questions or comments they may have. Johnson can be reached by filling out a “Contact Me” form online at http://www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Johnson or by phone at 800-382-9467.