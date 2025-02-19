Skywarn Spotter Training Approaching

Butler, Ind. (WOWO) — If you’re interested in becoming a SKYWARN spotter for the National Weather Service – your opportunity is coming up with several upcoming training sessions.

You only need to attend one session, which lasts two hours.

Training is free and is not state-specific.

-March 11 (Butler, IN) 6 PM EDT International Monster Truck Museum

-April 26 (Peru, IN) 1 PM EDT Miami County 4H Fairgrounds

-March 19 (South Bend, IN) 6 PM EDT Luther Taylor Fire Training Center

-March 24 (Van Wert, OH) 6:30 PM EDT Niswonger Performing Arts Center

-March 25 (Knox, IN) 12 PM CDT Starke County Highway Department

-April 17 (Allen Co, OH) TBD TBD

-April 23 (Bryan, OH) 6 PM EDT East Annex Building

-March 3 (Benton Harbor, MI) 6 PM EST Berrien County Conference Room

No virtual sessions scheduled for Spring 2025

Registration is required for virtual sessions and strongly recommended for in-person sessions as limited seating is available

The program lasts approximately 2 hours – we will take a brief stretch break.

The training IS NOT county-specific.

Recommended age is 14 and older.