October 8, 2024
Fort Wayne man pleads guilty to shooting brother-in-law

by Network Indiana0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — A guilty plea from a man accused of shooting his brother-in-law.

Investigators say Anthony Kidd was at a family gathering in August when he is said to have gotten into an argument with his brother-in-law.

Things escalated and Kidd is said to have pulled out a gun.

Court documents say the gun misfired injuring the brother-in-law.

Because of this, Kidd is pleading guilty to aggravated battery charges which would land him in prison up to 16 years.

A judge will decide a final sentence within the constraints for the plea deal in November.

