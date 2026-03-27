WOWO EXCLUSIVE – Gov Braun discusses Top Hoosier Concerns with Kayla

The governor’s visit included a tour of the station’s new facility, where he remarked on the upgrade, saying, “I love it,” while comparing it to the station’s previous location, which host Kayla Blakeslee jokingly referred to as “the old double wide.”

During the interview, Blakeslee said listener feedback was compiled to identify the most pressing issues. “The top three that kept coming up overwhelmingly were property taxes, marijuana and data centers,” she said.

On property taxes, Braun said relief measures are already taking effect. “When you see your bill that comes payable in May and then again in November, most taxpayers are going to see that kind of relief,” he said. He pointed to a combination of credits and structural changes, adding, “Your property tax bill on your home is going to go from a 30 percent exemption to a 66 percent exemption over the next five years.”

Braun acknowledged the issue has been a major concern statewide. “Property taxes, the first place that I heard it,” he said, noting that recent legislative efforts were revised before final passage. “We had to rebuild it… and fought for over three and a half months to get something where… most taxpayers are going to see that kind of relief.”

On marijuana policy, Braun described the issue as evolving, particularly as neighboring states adopt legalization measures. “We’re surrounded now by four states,” he said. “Over half of Hoosiers probably smoke it illegally.”

He said law enforcement perspectives are shifting. “Even they have changed their opinion in terms of legalizing it and regulating it,” Braun said, while adding that legislative leadership currently controls whether the issue advances. “The speaker of the House… [is] not interested in doing anything soon.”

Regarding data centers and their potential impact on energy and water usage, Braun said concerns raised by residents are valid. “Definitely valid concerns,” he said.

He outlined steps the state is taking to address utility costs, including changes to oversight of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. “This is the first time ever through the governor’s action we’ve reset that dynamic,” Braun said, adding the goal is to ensure regulators are “ratepayer conscious, not a rubber stamp.”

Braun also said future data center development would be handled differently than earlier projects. “If they want to come into Indiana, they’re going to pay for a data center,” he said. “The goal is going to be if they’re coming here, they’re helping us lower rates.”

He noted that some companies are already adapting to concerns about water usage. “They’ve already got it to where they’re going to recycle it, not stream it through for the cooling,” Braun said.

The interview concluded with a brief rapid-fire segment, during which Braun shared personal preferences, including choosing coffee over soda and expressing a preference for early mornings and late nights.

Blakeslee thanked the governor for addressing listener questions, noting that the topics discussed reflected ongoing concerns from residents across northeast Indiana.