Motorcyclist dead after pair of crashes on I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A motorcyclist is dead after two separate crashes in northern Allen County on Monday afternoon.

Police say a motorcyclist was struck by a tire that came off a semi around 3 p.m. near the 319 mile marker on I-69. That’s near Hursh Road. The tire bounced through the grass median and into the other lanes of traffic, causing the motorcycle to lose control.

In a separate accident, three people were hospitalized just two miles south of the first crash.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

Police shut down northbound lanes for more than three hours to clean up the accidents.