The Man Accused Of Attempting To Kidnap A Girl Last Month Is Currently On Probation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — It came after 19-year-old Caleb Rush attempted to forcefully rob a 15-year-old girl last year.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, records show he tackled the girl and then began reaching into her pockets to grab things but was unsuccessful.

On Monday the man allegedly walked up behind a thirteen-year-old girl who was shopping with her mother at TJ Maxx.

The child screamed after he put his arms around her.

The suspect ran out of the store and headed southbound through the parking lot.

Police say Rush told them that he was high on methamphetamine and walking around the home goods section of the store when he began seeing faces – one of them being his aunt – and he jumped at her.

Rush is currently being held at the Allen County Jail.