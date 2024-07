FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to a slew of drug charges.

According to documents in the case, 43-year-old Tywan Church sold cocaine and meth on three separate occasions in 2022 to undercover police at a Fort Wayne motel where he was living. A search of his room found additional cocaine base, meth, fentanyl and a firearm.

Church’s 190-month sentence will be followed by four years of supervised release.