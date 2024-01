FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing methamphetamine Wednesday.

32-year-old Tharren Caldwell will have his prison sentence followed by three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay nearly $3,000 in restitution.

According to documents in the case, in late 2020, Caldwell sold methamphetamine on two occasions and then attempted to sell eight ounces of methamphetamine to an undercover officer.