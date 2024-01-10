Rare total solar eclipse just 3 months away

VAN WERT, Ohio (WOWO) – This year’s rare total solar eclipse is just over three months away, and Ohio officials are preparing for the once-in-a-lifetime event.

The Van Wert Independent reports that Van Wert County’s population could double to more than 58,000 with visitors from across the country, according to the Ohio EMA. Van Wert is in the path of totality.

On the afternoon of April 8, the eclipse will begin, reaching its total blockage at 3:08 p.m. The highlight of the eclipse will last about four minutes.

Ohio EMA says roads will likely be congested, especially prior to and immediately after the eclipse. Officials also expect visitors to affect food and gas supply and bog down Wi-Fi and cell phone service.

The eclipse will be the first in Ohio since 1806 and the last until 2444.