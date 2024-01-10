Pair crash stolen minivan into Fort Wayne hotel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people are in custody after they crashed a stolen minivan into a hotel on Fort Wayne’s north side Wednesday morning.

Police were surveilling to the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham around 11:15 a.m. When they spotted a suspicious van drive into the parking lot, they tried to speak with the occupants, but the driver attempted to flee, eventually striking a police cruiser, an unoccupied car and then slammed into the hotel.

38-year-old Andrew Dickerman and 38-year-old Danielle Hoagland were both charged with resisting law enforcement, according to our partners in news at 21Alive.

Dickerman, who was driving the van, also had an active arrest warrant for parole violation and was charged with criminal recklessness.

Hoagland, the passenger, was charged with false informing in addition to resisting.

No injuries were reported in the crash and a third person in the van was not charged.