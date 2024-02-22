Fort Wayne Man Sentenced to 60 Months in Prison for Theft of Firearms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A local man will serve 60 months in prison for stealing firearms.

The sentence was handed down to 35-year-old Seth Bireley following his guilty plea to theft of a firearm. The sentencing was pronounced by United States District Court Chief Judge Holly A. Brady, as announced by United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson. Bireley’s sentence also includes a 2-year period of supervised release.

Court documents reveal that Bireley, a repeat offender with prior felony convictions, unlawfully entered a residence on two separate occasions, namely February 24, 2023, and March 2, 2023. During these incidents, he unlawfully removed firearms and ammunition from the property of a deceased individual without any legal authority to do so.

The investigation was led by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with support from the Fort Wayne Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Stacey R. Speith prosecuted the case.