A Mobile Home Park In Wabash County Could Lose Water And Sewer Service In The Next Few Weeks

LAFONTAINE, Ind. (WOWO) — The town of LaFontaine sent out a warning to the residents of Fountainvue Mobile Home Park saying that their water and sewer utility services could be disconnected, as soon as March 15th.

According to the notice, the utility service is provided to Fountainvue through a contract between the town and park ownership, as the park is located outside of town limits, and that Fountainvue ownership has failed to “properly maintain” the community’s pipes and utility infrastructure.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, the park owner, Michael Cummins’, has failed to adhere to the contract, resulting in the town losing over $12,500 worth of unbilled water in the past year and a half. Unless Cummins “shows documented proof of substantial efforts to make the necessary repairs to the Town within 10 days,” the utility service to the community will be disconnected on or after March 15.