Fort Wayne man sentenced for sending marijuana-soaked pages to prisons

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison Thursday for trafficking marijuana.

42-year-old Calvin Jones pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

According to documents in the case, in 2017 and 2018, Jones devised a scheme to distribute synthetic marijuana within various correctional institutions.

Jones soaked documents in a synthetic marijuana. Once soaked, Jones put these drug-soaked pages into envelopes addressed to inmates which purportedly were coming from various attorneys or from a state agency.

The intent was that the pages be torn into smaller pieces or “doses” and sold to other inmates. The inmates would then get high by ingesting the drug-soaked pieces of paper.

Jones was held responsible for a total of 105 drug-soaked pages.

His sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.