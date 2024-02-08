Police cars vandalized in Auburn, ISP seeks public’s help

AUBURN, Ind. – The Indiana State Police is asking for public assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for vandalizing five patrol cars last weekend.

On Feb. 5, shortly after 8 p.m., five state troopers working a drug interdiction patrol on I-69 in Dekalb County had stopped for an evening meal at the Culver’s restaurant in Auburn.

While the troopers were inside the restaurant all five of their patrol cars sustained extensive damage from being “keyed”.

Repair costs for the damaged patrol cars are estimated at over $3,000. Detectives are gathering video evidence from surrounding businesses and working diligently to develop a suspect in this investigation.

Anyone in the area last Saturday evening that may have observed similar suspicious activity is encouraged to call the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post at (260) 432-8661. Any information provided to detectives as well as caller identity may remain anonymous.