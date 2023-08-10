August 10, 2023
Wednesday afternoon crash in New Haven leaves three injured

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) – A crash that affected traffic Wednesday afternoon in New Haven left three people critically injured.

Police say they were called around 3:40 p.m. to  Lincoln Highway East at Minnich Road. The preliminary investigation indicates that a blue passenger vehicle traveling north on Minnich pulled in front of a eastbound semi on Lincoln Highway East.

Three people in the passenger vehicle were left with critical injuries, while the driver of the semi was treated on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

