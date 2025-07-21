Fort Wayne Metro Unemployment Down In June

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne metro unemployment down to 3.5% in June.

The Fort Wayne metro area had 4,550 more people working and 1,252 fewer unemployed workers last month compared to June 2024.

The total metro workforce had an increase of almost 3,300 workers in a year or a 1.4% gain.

The unemployment rate for June was 3.5% compared to 4.1% last year at this time.

On a regional level, Grant County was the only county above the state rate of 3.7% while Steuben County matched the state.

Wells County’s 3% unemployment was rate was lowest in northeast Indiana.

On a state level, Union County had the lowest rate at 2.8% while Howard County was the highest at 6.5% and the only county statewide above the 5% threshold.

“County-level numbers for June look favorable to job seekers both locally and for the statewide job market, considering only one county is above the 5% full-employment threshold,” said Rachel Blakeman, the director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute. “The increase in the Fort Wayne metro area’s employment is a good sign for the local economy, signaling both employers are hiring and workers are available.”