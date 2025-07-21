Monday Morning House Fire Started By Vape Pen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department says no one was hurt after a vape pen that was not properly recycled started a house fire Monday morning.

FWFD says the fire started around 10:20 a.m. at a home in the 700 block of Louisedale Drive, near Sherman Boulevard.

As reported by our partners in news at 21ALIVE, crews say two adults and a dog who were inside the home at the time were able to safely evacuate before the department arrived.

Investigators later determined the fire was caused by a vape pen that was not properly recycled.

A spokesperson for the Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM) says even if vapes are labeled as “disposable”, they use lithium batteries that can cause fires.