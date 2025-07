OHIO, (WOWO) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a Patrol Cruiser over the past weekend.

Officials say the crash happened on Interstate-71 northbound near Caton in Northeast Ohio.

Troopers were responding to the call of a pedestrian in the road at about 4:45 Sunday morning.

27-year-old Daniel Westrich of Canton was struck at about 5 AM near the 206 mile marker.

Further details are pending investigation.