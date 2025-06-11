Fort Wayne Officers Pull Off a “Purr-suit” to Rescue Kitten from Storm Drain

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A tiny escape artist gave Fort Wayne officers a run for their money—and their paws—this week.

The Fort Wayne Police Department and Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control were called to the 3300 block of West Coliseum Boulevard on Monday night to help rescue a group of kittens. Most of the furry friends were scooped up safely, but one had other plans—making a quick dash into a nearby storm drain and vanishing underground.

The operation didn’t end there. According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, officers returned to the scene Tuesday after someone reported hearing faint meows coming from the same drain. With ears perked and teamwork in full swing, an FWACC officer managed to spot and reach the kitten. Fort Wayne Police then helped lift the heavy storm grate, allowing the furry fugitive to be safely pulled to the surface.

There’s no word yet on whether the kitten is up for adoption, but it definitely used up one of its nine lives!